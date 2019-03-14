Section of Hartlepool road closed off due to safety fears over hospital chimney

Part of a road has been closed off to the public over concerns part of a chimney in the grounds of the University Hospital of Hartlepool could come loose during Storm Gareth.

Hartlepool Borough Council has said the closure of Warren Road due to safety fears.

A spokesman said: "A section of Warren Road between Davison Drive and Easington Road is to remain closed on public safety grounds amid fears that a metal cowling on a chimney within the grounds of the adjacent University Hospital of Hartlepool might come loose in the high winds.

"Residents in the area are asked to take extra care.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will provide a further update as soon as we can."