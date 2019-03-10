'Serious road traffic collision' closes A1(M) in both directions

The A1(M) has been shut off to traffic heading in both directions following a smash.

Highways England has reported the section between Newton Aycliffe at junction 59 and junction 60 at Bradbury has been closed off due to a "serious road traffic collision" shortly after 6pm.

It has said it will offer updates via its @HighwaysNEAST Twitter account and had confirmed Durham Constabulary's Road Policing Unit and County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue have attended the scene.

The AA has said there is debris on the road and a truck has overturned on the southbound carriageway.

One lane has since reopened on that side of the road.

It has said: "One lane is closed and stationary traffic due to debris on road and rolled over truck on A1(M) both ways between J60 A689 (Bradbury) and J59 A167 (Aycliffe).

"A lorry has crossed the central reservation and now Lane Two (of Two) is closed, with lane one re-opening in both directions at 18:40."

It has issued an update stating traffic is using the hard shoulder on the northbound side of the route.