Sewer collapse causes major Hartlepool road closure for up to two more months

Part of a Hartlepool road could be closed for up to two more months while engineers work to repair a collapsed sewer.

A section of West View Road was closed between Cleveland Road and Vincent Street on January 15 after the sewer collapse.

The road is due to be closed for eight weeks.

The road closure has since been extended to Warren Road and could remain closed for up to eight weeks.

It had been expected that the repairs would be done within a week.

But Northumbrian Water says the work has been delayed by the discovery of a ‘large void’ under the road.

A Northumbrian Water spokesperson said: “We are working hard to repair a collapsed sewer pipe on West View Road, Hartlepool.

“We originally anticipated repair work to the sewer to last for around one week however, during repairs we uncovered a large void under the road.

“This void has delayed repair work which now may take up to eight weeks for us to complete.

“We have temporarily closed the road in the interest of public safety until repairs are complete.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused for the road closure and thank customers for their patience.

“Businesses along West View Road remain open as usual and there is a temporary local diversion in place.”

The water company said services to local residents had not been affected and hope the work may be completed in under the eight weeks.

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesman added: “The road has been closed by Hartlepool Borough Council on public safety grounds until the necessary repair works are completed.”