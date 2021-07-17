Video appointments are provided alongside the kits, which the Sunderland firm says will mean there will be no need to interrupt the enjoyment of a break to search for a testing centre.

Strict rules require anyone entering the UK to have proof of a negative test taken within the three days before departure, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated.

Hays Travel is helping customers line up Covid-19 tests to take with them on holiday to help them meet requirements laid down by the Government.

Hays Travel, the UK's largest independent travel agent, has teamed up with approved supplier Collinson Group to provide the Government-approved tests.

Collinson Group help travellers take the test during a booked video call and the result comes through within an hour along with the appropriate fit-to-fly certificate by email.

The test kits were launched this week in Hays Travel's high street shops and the firm say they are already in huge demand as holiday bookings continue to rise.

Spain and Greece have become favourites this summer and "bucket list" destinations such as the Maldives, Bali and South Africa are most popular for later this year and 2022.

"This test kit is ideal for anyone who will be travelling from a resort where the UK requires a test before coming home," said Jonathon Woodall, Hays Travel's chief operating officer.

"It takes the stress out of trying to find a testing centre while you're on holiday, there's help on hand via the video call, and Hays Travel customers can have a discount price of £33.60.

"We're very pleased to be working with Collinson Group and to be able to offer our customers this additional support so they can enjoy their much-deserved holiday to the utmost."

Customers need to allow at least four working days before departure to their holiday destination to ensure the test kit arrives in time.

From 4am on Monday, July 19, under 18s or anyone who has been fully vaccinated will not need to quarantine on arrival in the UK from a green or amber country, with the exception of France.

They still need to have taken an approved Covid-19 test 72 hours before arrival.

Full details about requirements can be found via www.gov.uk or a travel agent.

