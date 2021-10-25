The Hartlepool roads where YOU want to see speed limit changes
Motorists have been sharing their views on Hartlepool’s roads – and highlighting the routes where they would like to see a change in speed limit
We asked the Hartlepool Mail readers on our Facebook page to name a town road where they think a change in speed limit is necessary.
Dozens of people got in touch to share their views, with suggestions ranging from additional traffic calming measures to a reduction in the limit.
Some also highlighted roads where they think the limit should be increased to suit the route and its traffic levels.
National speed limits dictate the following:
*A speed limit of 30mph in built-up areas
*A speed limit of 60mph on single carriageways
*A speed limit of 70mph on dual carriageways and motorways
Local councils are also able to set their own speed limits in certain areas – including 20mph in built-up areas near schools, or 50mph on a stretch of road with sharp bends – but these must be clearly signed.
This is what you had to say on the issue. Click here to add your own suggestion to the post.
Cairnston Road and Tarnston Road
Ann Dixon said: "Cairnston Road and Tarnston Road. Lots of speeding drivers.”
Challoner Road
Suggested by Pamela Anderson
Chester Road
Suggested by James Henderson, Karen Pattinson and Mary Gilbraith.
Karen said: “Chester Road is shocking. The speed some of the cars go is unbelievable.”
Mary said: “Top of Chester Road been changed to 20mph but you wouldn't know it, some must be doing 40.”
Coniscliffe Road
Suggested by Victoria White and Alex Park
Easington Road
Jeremy Sharpe said: “Easington Road being a 30 is ridiculous, it has fencing both sides. Should be 40mph at least.”
Elwick Road
Suggested by Kim Robinson, Alex Park, Claire Eddy Jenkinson and Joyce Appleton.
Kim said: “Elwick Road, up from High Tunstall. People come down there way too fast and only a matter of time before a child is injured or worse crossing for school.”
Grange Road
Gill Abbott said: “Grange Road like the F1 after 8pm.”
Owton Manor Lane
Suggested by Lesley Boase and Barry Kenny.
Pine Grove
Deborah Mitchell said: “Pine Grove where the bungalows are. It’s like a race track with cars up and down. They go too fast.”
Powlett Road
Simon Thompson said: “Powlett Road, the current 70mph after dawn speed limit is nuts.”
Rossmere Way
Martin John said: “Rossmere Way should have traffic calming.”
Yvonne Etheridge said: "Yes Rossmere Way, way too fast for children at two schools.”
Sandringham Road
John Mccullagh said: “Put Sandringham road back to 30mph and take the speed humps away.”
Willow Grove
Suggested by June Martin
Woodstock Way
Jeffrey Neal said: “Woodstock Way, it's a race track at times.”
Wynyard Road
Martin John said: “Wynyard Road from the shops up to Eskdale Road.”