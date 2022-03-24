The price of petrol in Hartlepool: 7 stations to fill up across town as Sunak unveils fuel duty cut

Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled the Spring Budget on Wednesday, March 23, with a 5p per litre cut in fuel duty among some of the most eye-catching proposals.

The cut came into effect from 6pm on Wednesday and will last until March next year.

Here, we reveal the latest prices of unleaded litres of petrol across Hartlepool, according to PetrolPrices.com.

Please note prices may fluctuate over time.

1. Morrisons, Clarence Road Morrisons in Clarence Road is the cheapest place to buy petrol in Hartlepool. It cost 158.7pm per litre on March 24. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Morrisons, Belle Vue Way The next cheapest petrol station is Morrisons in Belle Vue Way, where petrol also cost 158.7p per litre on March 24. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Tesco Extra, Belle Vue Way The next cheapest petrol station in Hartlepool is at Tesco Extra on Belle Vue Way, where petrol cost 158.9p per litre on March 23. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. ASDA, Marina Way ASDA, in Marina Way, is the next cheapest petrol station in Hartlepool. Petrol cost 164.7p per litre on March 22. Photo: Google Photo Sales