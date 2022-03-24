Some of the cheapest places where you can buy petrol in Hartlepool./Photo: Google

The price of petrol in Hartlepool: 7 stations to fill up across town as Sunak unveils fuel duty cut

We analyse the price of unleaded fuel in and around Hartlepool as a 5p per litre cut in fuel duty comes into force.

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 2:00 pm

Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled the Spring Budget on Wednesday, March 23, with a 5p per litre cut in fuel duty among some of the most eye-catching proposals.

The cut came into effect from 6pm on Wednesday and will last until March next year.

Here, we reveal the latest prices of unleaded litres of petrol across Hartlepool, according to PetrolPrices.com.

Please note prices may fluctuate over time.

1. Morrisons, Clarence Road

Morrisons in Clarence Road is the cheapest place to buy petrol in Hartlepool. It cost 158.7pm per litre on March 24.

Photo: Google

2. Morrisons, Belle Vue Way

The next cheapest petrol station is Morrisons in Belle Vue Way, where petrol also cost 158.7p per litre on March 24.

Photo: Google

3. Tesco Extra, Belle Vue Way

The next cheapest petrol station in Hartlepool is at Tesco Extra on Belle Vue Way, where petrol cost 158.9p per litre on March 23.

Photo: Google

4. ASDA, Marina Way

ASDA, in Marina Way, is the next cheapest petrol station in Hartlepool. Petrol cost 164.7p per litre on March 22.

Photo: Google

