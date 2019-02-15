These bus stops will be out of action during Hartlepool road resurfacing this weekend

A number of bus stops on a main Hartlepool road will be out of action this weekend to allow for resurfacing work.

Three stops on the southbound carriageway of Easington Road will be out of service from 7pm on Friday, February 15.

They are at John Howe Gardens, Mayfield Park and Lightfoot Crescent and will also be out of service all day on Saturday, February 16, and Sunday, February 17 if necessary.

Alternative options for passengers to use are all stops via West View Road, Winterbottom Avenue and University Hospital of Hartlepool for services 24, 57A, 58, 58A, and X5.

Services 23 and X6 will also be available on Davison Drive during Saturday daytime only.

The suspension of the bus stops are necessary for resurfacing work on Easington Road heading into Hartlepool between Warren Road and the Holdforth Road roundabout.

A signposted diversion will be in place along Winterbottom Avenue.