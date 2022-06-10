Drivers are being warned that the A1(M) southbound is likely to remain closed between junction 59 and junction 58, near Darlington until at least 10am following a lorry blaze this morning, June 10.

Emergency services attended the scene after the vehicle, which was transporting paper, caught fire at around 1.41am but while the initial fire was extinguished, the lorry reignited several times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the lorry fire in the early hours of this morning.

National Highways say recovery of the lorry is expected to continue during peak traffic hours, and the damage to the road will also need to be assessed.

Road users are advised that delays to journeys are likely as diversions remain in place.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “Follow the solid circle symbol from J59-J58. From J59 head west on the B6444 to Heighington and then the A6072 and A68 southbound to J58.”