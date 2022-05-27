TRAFFIC NEWS: Six car collision closes one lane of A19 northbound near Seaham

One lane on the A19 northbound between the A1018/B1404 and A690 was closed this morning, (Friday, May 27) after due to a collision involving six cars.

National Highways North East confirmed that all lanes have now reopened but there are still delays of up to 20 minutes with under three miles of congestion.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “All lanes are now open on the #A19 northbound near #Seaton between #A1018/ #B1404 and #A690, following an earlier collision involving 6 cars. There's just under 3 miles of congestion; adding 20 minutes to journey times.”

Durham Constabulary attended the scene and has been contacted for a comment.

More updates to follow.