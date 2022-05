The incident occurred at around 8.50am at the junction between Catcote Road and Rossmere Way.

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “We have received reports of a collision involving a Vauxhall Corsa and a Nissan Qashqai. Emergency services are on scene.”

Police officers have said there are currently no “major injuries” to report. Drivers have been asked to “avoid the area if possible”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...