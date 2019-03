Trains between Newcastle and Darlington have been blocked due to an object being caught on the overhead electric wires.

Trains are currently unable to run on the southbound line between Newcastle and Darlington.

This is due to an object being caught on the overhead electric line.

The 12.25pm train from Newcastle to London Kings Cross has been cancelled.

LNER tweeted: "Due to an object being caught on the overhead electric wires between Newcastle and Darlington the Southbound line is blocked."