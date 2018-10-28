Two ambulances caught up in multi-vehicle crash which closed A19

Two North East Ambulance Service vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle collision which shut the A19 in both directions.

The road was closed for more than two hours this morning after the incident on North Tyneside between Holystone Roundabout at the A191 and Moor Farm Roundabout with the A189.

Two Hazardous Area Response vehicles from the ambulance service that were travelling to another emergency were involved along with several other vehicles.

Luckily, here were only minor injuries to people caught up in the incident.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 7:57am this morning to reports of a multiple road traffic collision on the northbound carriageway of the A19 at the junction with the A1056. Two of the vehicles involved were from our Hazardous Area Response Team, who had been travelling to an emergency.

“Whilst dealing with this incident, a second road traffic collision occurred on the southbound carriageway.

“In total we dispatched six resources to the scene and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance. We transported four patients to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, all believed to have minor injuries.”

The A19 reopened at around 11am. Highways England said on Twitter: "The A19 between Holystone and Moor Farm Roundabouts has now repoened in both directions. Thanks for your patience."

Northumbria Police said earlier: "The A19 is currently closed in both directions between the Moor Farm Roundabout and the Silverlink roundabout due to accidents in both carriageways involving numerous vehicles.

"Police, Fire and Ambulance resources are at scene."

Meanwhile, police warned drivers to take extra care on the roads due to the chance of black ice.

The force stated: "Road conditions across the force are very difficult this morning with numerous accidents already reported.

"Road users are urged to take care when driving due to black ice from the overnight wet weather and cold conditions this morning."