Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Hartlepool.

The North East Ambulance Service were called out after the collision in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, this afternoon.

A spokesman said: "We received a call at 11 minutes past two to a report of a two-vehicle collision in Elwick Road.

"A male suffered cuts to the face and chest pains.

"Two double-crewed ambulances were sent to the scene. Each of them took one patient to North Tees Hospital."