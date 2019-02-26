Warning as road resurfacing work to start on major Hartlepool route at the weekend

Motorists are being warned that roadworks are set to start on a major Hartlepool route at the weekend.

Hartlepool Borough Council says resurfacing work will be carried out this coming weekend on part of Brenda Road in Hartlepool.

The work will be carried out on the section between Sydenham Road and Windermere Road.

The work will start on Saturday, March 2, at 7.30am and be completed by early evening on Sunday, March 3.

While the work is being carried out a signposted diversion will be in place along the A689 Belle Vue Way.

A spokesman for the council said: “The council apologises for any inconvenience which this essential resurfacing work will cause.”