Where is the cheapest petrol in Hartlepool as price drop predicted by the end of July

Petrol prices previously soared, reaching record highs of 191.53p per litre for petrol in the first week of July.

However there has been a slight decrease since then, with the AA saying retailers have begun to pass on reductions in the wholesale cost of fuel.

Here, we reveal the latest prices of unleaded litres of petrol across Hartlepool, according to PetrolPrices.com.

Please note prices may fluctuate over time.

1. Jet Hartlepool, Wynyard Road Services Jet Hartlepool is the cheapest petrol station in Hartlepool. Petrol there cost 182.9p per litre on July 25. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Morrisons, Clarence Road Morrisons in Clarence Road is one of the cheapest places to buy petrol in Hartlepool. It cost 183.7p per litre on July 26. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. ASDA, Marina Way ASDA, in Marina Way, is the the next cheapest place to buy petrol in Hartlepool. Petrol cost 183.7p per litre on July 23. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Morrisons, Belle Vue Way The next cheapest petrol station is Morrisons in Belle Vue Way, where petrol also cost 183.7p per litre on July 26. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales