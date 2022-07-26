Where is the cheapest petrol in Hartlepool as price drop predicted by the end of July

Petrol prices previously soared, reaching record highs of 191.53p per litre for petrol in the first week of July.
However there has been a slight decrease since then, with the AA saying retailers have begun to pass on reductions in the wholesale cost of fuel.
Earlier this month, the motoring organisation added that if the pattern were to continue, prices could drop by as much as 20p per litre by the end of July.
Here, we reveal the latest prices of unleaded litres of petrol across Hartlepool, according to PetrolPrices.com.
Please note prices may fluctuate over time.
Page 1 of 2