Where is the cheapest petrol in Hartlepool as price drop predicted by the end of July

As the AA predicted prices could drop by up to 20p per litre by the end of the month, we look at the cheapest places to fill up your tank across Hartlepool.

By Pamela Bilalova
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 12:59 pm

Petrol prices previously soared, reaching record highs of 191.53p per litre for petrol in the first week of July.

However there has been a slight decrease since then, with the AA saying retailers have begun to pass on reductions in the wholesale cost of fuel.

Earlier this month, the motoring organisation added that if the pattern were to continue, prices could drop by as much as 20p per litre by the end of July.

Here, we reveal the latest prices of unleaded litres of petrol across Hartlepool, according to PetrolPrices.com.

Please note prices may fluctuate over time.

1. Jet Hartlepool, Wynyard Road Services

Jet Hartlepool is the cheapest petrol station in Hartlepool. Petrol there cost 182.9p per litre on July 25.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Morrisons, Clarence Road

Morrisons in Clarence Road is one of the cheapest places to buy petrol in Hartlepool. It cost 183.7p per litre on July 26.

Photo: Google Maps

3. ASDA, Marina Way

ASDA, in Marina Way, is the the next cheapest place to buy petrol in Hartlepool. Petrol cost 183.7p per litre on July 23.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Morrisons, Belle Vue Way

The next cheapest petrol station is Morrisons in Belle Vue Way, where petrol also cost 183.7p per litre on July 26.

Photo: Google Maps

