Treasure hunters flock to Hartlepool beach

Hordes of treasure hunters headed to a Hartlepool beach in a fun carnival event.

Around 100 youngsters took part in a Family Treasure Dig at the Fish Sands on the Headland as part of Hartlepool Carnival.

They dug deep in the sand to find items hidden by carnival organisers which they exchanged for cash prizes ranging from £1 to £5.

Kevin Jones of Hartlepool Carnival Committee said: “We had a good turnout and the beach was very busy.

“It was a very successful event, but it always is.”

Children will be back on the sands today (Tuesday) for the popular Sandcastle Design contest whis starts at 11am.

It is free to enter and more cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third in two age categories for children aged four to eight and nine to 13.

Wednesday sees the Children’s Talent Contest at Headland Social Club starting at 1pm.

It is open to singers, artists, musicians, bands and anyone aged between five and 15 who wants to show off their special talent.

The contest is free to enter and has a first prize of £30, second £20 and third £10 in each age group.