Tributes paid as Hartlepool MP Mike Hill's dog dies

MP Mike Hill's dog Henry, who has died.
Hartlepool MP Mike Hill says he is "devastated" following the death of his pet dog.

Mr Hill posted a picture of his dog Henry on Instagram last night.

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill.

He wrote: "RIP my beautiful boy Henry.

"Passed tonight suddenly.

"Sweet dreams son. Completely devastated."

Other Instagram users offered their condolences to Mr Hill.

One said: "So very sorry to hear this Mike.

"Losing a dog is the same as losing a member of the family.

"They are family. He looks like a lovely fellow.

"Thinking of him tonight.

Another wrote: "So sorry Mike.

"Hopefully he's in a better place mate."