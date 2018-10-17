Tributes paid as Hartlepool MP Mike Hill's dog dies

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill says he is "devastated" following the death of his pet dog.
Mr Hill posted a picture of his dog Henry on Instagram last night.
He wrote: "RIP my beautiful boy Henry.
"Passed tonight suddenly.
"Sweet dreams son. Completely devastated."
Other Instagram users offered their condolences to Mr Hill.
One said: "So very sorry to hear this Mike.
"Losing a dog is the same as losing a member of the family.
"They are family. He looks like a lovely fellow.
"Thinking of him tonight.
Another wrote: "So sorry Mike.
"Hopefully he's in a better place mate."