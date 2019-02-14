Tributes paid to ex-Hartlepool United player Eric Harrison - who coached Manchester United's Class of 92 - after his death at 81

Tributes have been paid after the death of the former Hartlepool United player who oversaw the rise of Manchester United's famous Class of 92 players.

Eric Harrison spent two years at Pools in the 1960s before eventually enjoying a successful coaching career as head of youth development with the Red Devils.

Among the players whose careers he forged were so-called Class of 92 members David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and Gary and Phil Neville.

Earlier success stories included 1980s international stars Mark Hughes and Norman Whiteside.

Harrison, who was diagnosed with dementia four years ago, died aged 81 on Wednesday.

A Manchester United tribute read: "Manchester United is extremely saddened to report that our former youth coach Eric Harrison passed away on Wednesday. He was 81.

"Everyone at Manchester United sends their deepest condolences to Eric's family and friends at this sad and difficult time."

Harrison, born in Mytholmroyd, started his career as a centre half with nearby Halifax Town before spending two seasons at Hartlepools United, as they were then known, from 1964-66.

He joined Barrow while new Pools boss Brian Clough was rebuilding his team.

Among those to pay tribute to him was Beckham, who would rise from Manchester United's youth team under Harrison's tutelage to become England international captain.

He wrote on Instagram: "He was always watching and always with us every time we played, I can still hear him telling me no more Hollywood passes.

"I can still see him as we played on The Cliff training ground looking down on us either with a proud smile or a loud bang of his fist on the window knowing any minute he would be on his way down to probably advise me in the most polite way to stop playing those passes.

"More importantly he made us understand how to work hard and respect each other and not just on the pitch. We won't forget the life lessons he gave us."

Harrison was awarded the MBE for his services to football last year.

His former Manchester United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson, said: "On a personal level Eric had a wicked, dry sense of humour and was straight-talking and I admired that in him."