Tributes paid to father of Hartlepool United player who has died aged 62

Tributes have tonight been paid to the father of a Hartlepool United player who has died aged 62.

Alan Richardson, the dad of Pools player Kenton, passed away at the weekend following a short illness.

He has been described as a "true gentleman" and someone who was "friendly, approachable and witty".

A season ticket holder at Pools, Alan also sponsored the club through his company Howell Cummings.

A tribute on the club's official website reads: "Everyone at Hartlepool United was devastated to learn that Kenton Richardson’s father Alan passed away at the weekend at the age of 62 following a very short illness.

"Not only was Alan a proud supporter of his son - one of our brightest talents - but he was also a fantastic supporter of the club as a whole.

"Alan always insisted on buying his own season ticket and he went further in his backing by sponsoring the club through his successful company, Howell Cummings.

"More than that, his loss is particularly felt at the club because many of the staff got to know him as a true gentleman who was always friendly, approachable and witty.

"He loved telling us all about Kenton’s Grandad Fred, who played with distinction for Pools, and he truly became a great friend of the club over the years so will be sorely missed.

"Of course, our thoughts go out to Kenton, Alison and all the family at this very difficult time and we promise to do all that we can to support them.

"RIP Alan."