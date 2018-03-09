Tributes paid to 'heart of gold' dad who died following minibus collision

Tribute has been paid to a father who died following a minibus collision hundreds of miles from home.

A teenage Hartlepool man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs following the death of Craig Hall.

Mr Hall, 36, of Ainsworth Way, Ormesby, Middlesbrough, was travelling in a minibus when it was involved in a collision with a lorry on the southbound A34, in Hampshire.

It happened just south of the Sutton Scotney Services, at 4.40am on February 26.

Mr Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today his family have paid tribute to him.

His wife, Jackie Hall, said: “Craig was a family man with a heart of gold. He would do anything to help anyone.

“If he got a phone call in the early hours from a friend for a lift then he would get up and do it.

“He was a real joker and prankster.

“His loss has left such a massive hole in everyone’s lives.

“He lived for his kids and me. He was not just my best friend but also my soulmate.”

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing and officers would like to speak to any witnesses.

The 19-year-old Hartlepool man has been released from custody and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44180075034, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.