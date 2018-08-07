Tributes to Hartlepool murder victim as man appears in court

Tributes have been paid to Hartlepool murder victim Kelly Franklin as “a beautiful soul” - as a man appeared in court over her death.

Kelly, 29, who leaves three children, died after being injured in an attack on Oxford Road near Chaucer Avenue on Friday night.

Floral tributes have been left

Torbjorn Kettlewell, 30, of Oval Grange, Hartlepool, appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court yesterday morning after being charged with her murder.

He also faces a charge of possession of a bladed article on Oxford Road, namely a kitchen knife, on the same day.

During a brief hearing Kettlewell was remanded in custody and will next appear at Teesside Crown Court tomorrow/Wednesday.

Wearing a grey T-shirt and in handcuffs, he appeared in the dock flanked by three police officers and a dock officer.

He spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

Offences of murder can only be dealt with at the crown court.

No plea was indicated for the knife charge.

District Judge Kristina Harrison said: “You will remain in custody and appear at the crown court on August 8 for a further hearing in respect of this matter.”

A 48-year-old woman also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on conditional bail while police continue inquiries.

Numerous tributes have been left to Kelly on the Mail’s social media pages.

Mick Sawdon CP who knew Kelly since they were young said she will be sadly missed.

He said: “She was an absolute diamond girl she will be sadly missed we had some good times RIP. She had a heart of gold was always smiling and would do anything for anyone”.

Zoey Scott: “Heaven has gained a beautiful angel and left the earth with a big hole ... she had so much to live for and it got snatched by cruelty sending massive loves to her heartbroken family and kids its so so so sad RIP Kelly fly high lovely.”

Vicky Coates described her on Facebook as “a beautiful soul inside and out”.

Joanne Louise Marks: “RIP my friend feel so sorry for your babies and your family they loved you so much you’re going to be missed by so many people.”

Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to Friday’s incident, especially drivers who may have dashcam footage, to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.