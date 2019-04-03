Tributes to Hartlepool workers after Omega Plastics big move

Hartlepool workers have been praised for their hard work and dedication to helping their employer move into its new home.

The Omega Plastics Group announced its plans to combine its Blyth and Hartlepool operations together at a new, much larger site in Team Valley back in February.

The company promised there would be no job losses as a result of the move and steps were in place to help staff with the additional cost of travel.

We are proud to say that the vast majority of our staff from both of our merged sites have decided to join us at Team Valley. Gary Powner

Managing director Gary Powner paid tribute to his workforce

“Our staff have been instrumental in helping to get the new site up and running so quickly,” he said.

“The professionalism and dedication shown by the staff has afforded us minimal lost production time and created proud ownership of our new home.

“The decision to merge our two sites in Hartlepool and Blyth was not taken lightly and was made with the full backing of our workforce following a detailed period of consultation.

“We are proud to say that the vast majority of our staff from both of our merged sites have decided to join us at Team Valley. The increased capacity and capability at our new site is enabling us to pitch for and win bigger and more varied contracts which in turn is helping us to create more jobs for local people.

“This is an exciting period of change for the business and we are incredibly grateful to all of our staff for their ongoing support and flexibility.”