Tributes to ‘lovely lad’ killed in Hartlepool car crash

Online tributes have been paid to a young man who died in a tragic car accident.

Steven Bake, who was only 34, died when the Honda Accord he was driving left the road just outside Elwick village in Hartlepool and collided with a fence early on Saturday morning.

A number of people have left messages of condolence on the Hartlepool Mail’s Facebook page.

They described Steven as “a lovely lad” and sent their best wishes to his heartbroken family.

Chris Leslie posted: “So sad rip”, while Aaron Hall said: “So sad and such awful news. RIP mate. Thoughts and prayers go out to all the family.”

Jay Mullen wrote: “So sad, lovely lad and find this hard to believe, thoughts go to family, god bless.”

Sandra Armstrong said: “Very sad to hear the news about Steve, R.i.p xxx”

Andrew Collinson said: “Awful news! Great lad Ste,” while Angela Neville simply said: “RIP”.

Caroline Hall wrote: “Really sad news. Rest in peace Ste. X”, and Carl Stott said: “R.I.P Bakey”.

Paul Robinson said: “RIP mate, thoughts with family,” and Victoria Louise Fishburns wrote: “Rip mate x”.

James Hassell said: “Rest in peace Ste mate.”

Steven tragically died at the scene of the incident at about 12.20am on Saturday, February 24.

In a statement earlier this week, his devastated family and partner said: “Steven was very much loved and we are heartbroken that he has been taken from us so suddenly”.

Witnesses are asked to contact PC Lee Benson from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit by calling 101 quoting event number 032959.