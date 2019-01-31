Troublemakers warned as weekend dispersal order is put around town centre

An order aimed at preventing crime will be in place across a town centre this weekend in an effort to keep its streets and businesses clear of bad behaviour.

Durham Constabulary has said a Dispersal Order will be in effect in Peterlee town centre this Saturday and Sunday.

A spokesman said: "Any person found to be causing antisocial behaviour will be given a direction to leave and if this is ignored or challenged will be liable for arrest.

"We will be working in conjunction with our partner agencies namely Castle Dene Shopping Centre, Durham County Council CCTV, Asda and McDonald's to capture images of those causing issues."

Orders are available to uniformed police officers and Police Community Support Officers (PCSO) to deal with individuals engaging in antisocial behaviour, crime and disorder, not only when they have happened or but when they are likely to occur.