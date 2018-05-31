‘Truly remarkable’ Hartlepool youngster gears up for charity challenge

A ‘truly remarkable’ Hartlepool youngster is gearing up to cycle 150 miles across the country to support the town’s hospice.

Nine-year-old Lewin Tubuna aims to raise £2,500 for Alice House Hospice by completing a coast to coast cycle from Whitehaven in Cumbria to Hartlepool in just three days.

Lewin aged eight with dad Suli, mam Lynsey and little sister Mia.

He is already up to £1,790 thanks to support from local businesses.

Lewin and his dad Suli will start their journey on August 22.

They are hoping to complete the challenge on August 25 which is also Lewin’s 10th birthday.

Hospice community fundraiser Janice Forbes, of Alice House, said: “Lewin is a truly remarkable young man and he has done an amazing job fundraising so far.

“He has great family and friends behind him, as well as supporters from the local business community.”

To boost funds Lewin’s family, along with hospice supporters Lee and Claire Dodgson, are organising a Western-themed Hospice Hoedown fundraising night at Hartlepool Workingman’s Club, on Friday, July 6, from 7pm-11.30pm.

There will be live music from the ever popular Pek & Wanley, plus a pie and peas supper, bingo, raffle and more.

Guests are encouraged to wear cowboy hats and checked shirts.

Janice added: “The Hoedown will be a fantastic night and a great boost to Lewin’s fundraising.”

On his fundraising page on website Every Day Hero Lewin said: “This will be my 3rd and biggest charity event that I have taken part in.” He added about the hospice: “They have helped and supported a lot of families, and I want to be able to make a contribution to help them to continue to support families that need it.”

Two years ago, Lewin raised money for the town’s Miles for Men charity by doing a sponsored 10-mile bike ride on his eighth birthday.

Local businesses that are supporting Lewin’s latest challenge include Ryan Fruit & Veg, Appleby Carpets, Andrew Thompson Decorating, Hydrochem Group, No love Lost Collective tattoo studio, Jazz Personnel, Ama Business Services Ltd, Guardian Windows, Ian Bond Brickwork, Robson Builders, Adam Marshall PT and Pool Resprays.

Tickets for the Hoedown night are £6 and for over 18s only available on (01429) 855536.

Sponsor Lewin at https://hartlepoolhospice-fundraiser.everydayhero.com/uk/lewin-tubuna