Tumble dryer destroyed in Hartlepool house fire

A tumble dryer was destroyed following a fire at a house in Hartlepool.

The blaze broke out in the kitchen area of a property in Thirlmere Street near the town centre just before midday yesterday.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said that one crew from Stranton and one from the Headland station rushed to the scene following a report at 11.50am.

Officers used one hose reel, two breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation to put out the fire.

A tumble dryer was destroyed while there was also light smoke damage to the downstairs area.

There have been no reports of any injuries.