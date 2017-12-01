TV antiques experts lend voices to Christmas charity single

The stars of Antiques Road Trip, Bargain Hunt and Flog It! have joined forces - and voices - to release a special Christmas single in aid of BBC Children In Need.

Antiques experts James Braxton, Charles Hanson, Charlie Ross and Philip Serrell traded their auction house gavels for time in the studio to record Sleigh Bells.

The single is in aid of the Children in Need appeal.

All profits from sales of the single will go to Children In Need, with a minimum of 50p from each single sale.

Auctioneer Hanson, who appears on Bargain Hunt, said: "We rocked to the music for an incredible charity, and hope the single brings people across the UK some Christmas cheer, but above all we hope to raise money to support children and young people across the UK who need our help."

Ross, who is known for his antiques skills on Bargain Hunt as well as Flog It!, said that the single was "so much fun to make" and that he hopes it can "make a difference to young lives".

Bargain Hunt and Flog It! star Serrell said they "had a ball making this single".

Antiques Road Trip expert Braxton added: "What an unbelievable opportunity... working with three greats of rock and roll... Serrell, Hanson and Ross. A dream made into reality, and all for a fantastic cause."

Sleigh Bells, produced by father and son duo Grahame and Jack Corbyn, is available to buy now.

The recent Children In Need TV appeal helped to raise more than £50 million for disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.