TV Jeff to meet with potential Pools investor – but urges fans not to get hopes up yet

TV’s Jeff Stelling is set to meet with a potential investor to discuss a potential takeover of Hartlepool United.

The presenter of Sky Sport’s Soccer Saturday and passionate Poolie says he will meet the unnamed party next week but urged fans not to get their hopes up just yet.

He said: “I have got a couple of meetings next week, but I don’t know if there is any likelihood anything will come of it.

“It is very speculative at this stage.”

Jeff told how he is still in touch with another potential investor who showed an interest in the club several weeks ago.

He said: “They have been looking at the books and seeing if it is feasible to go ahead or not.”

Jeff said there is work going on behind the scenes with a view to the setting up of a consortium of investors to get together and save the club from administration.

He reasserted his intention to put some of his own money in as part of a long-term plan for the club.

Jeff added: “My would-be investor is going to try to talk to some of the people who have shown an interest to see if they could put together a consortium that could raise enough to keep the club going for a couple of years.

“I would be a small scale player with the amount of money needed.

“You have got to try to talk to as many people as you can.”

Hartlepool United issued a fresh appeal for investment this week as the club faces a race against time.

A number of bills are understood to be overdue, as well as wages and running costs to cover between now and the end of the month needed.

It comes after a hoped for deal with Hartlepool entrepreneur Chris Musgrave broke down last week.

A club statement released on Wednesday said there have been further and new expressions of interest.

The statement read: “What is clear is that if timescales were permitting there is little doubt that an iconic club such as Hartlepool United FC would have little difficulty attracting a new equity owner, who is looking to invest in and engage in owning a football club for the long term.

“There have been several expressions of interest of some people willing to join together as part of a consortium, but may not have known others to join in with. “With this in mind therefore we would urge anyone that is thinking along these lines that they should contact the solicitor with their appetite for equity investment and proof of funds for that level.”

All potential equity investor enquiries can be directed to Geoff.cunningham@walkermorris.co.uk.

It was revealed last month that the club was facing financial difficulties.

There has been a huge response from fans, including a sellout for the home game against Wrexham which saw 5,500 tickets sold to football supporters nationwide rallying to help the club.

A crowdfunding page has also been set up and raised more than £80,000 for the cause.

To back the fundraising campaign log onto: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/savehartlepoolunitedfootballclub.