TV star David Dickinson could seal the deal as his show visits Hartlepool

TV antique dealer David Dickinson is on his way to Hartlepool to help families uncover the true value of their heirlooms.

ITV1’s Dickinson’s Real Deal is visiting the town on Saturday, May 12.

Filming for ITV's Dickinson's Real Deal.

Filming will take place at the Borough Hall on the Headland and residents are being urged to dig out their valuables and take them along in hope of making a bit of extra cash.

This is a return visit to the town for the show, which was hugely popular with householders when it visited two years ago.

Organisers say why let your antiques collect dust in the attic when you can sell them for cash? Sellers can take money on the spot from a dealer or if they think their item is worth more they can take it along to gamble at auction.

Dickinson’s Real Deal is one of the most popular daytime shows on ITV and is regularly watched by over a million people.

It’s great to bring the show to Hartlepool David Dickinson

Back for a fifteenth series, David Dickinson and the dealers are traveling around the country looking for some more bobby dazzlers brought in by members of the public and they are hoping to see some nice items in Hartlepool.

David said: “It’s great to bring the show to Hartlepool. People of Hartlepool come along and get the Real Deal.”

If you want to sell your goods, but only for the right price, David and the dealers are going to be at the Borough Hall between 8am and 5pm.

As usual David will be keeping an eye on the deals and giving advice about whether people should take the deal on offer or go to auction.

Members of the public can take their antiques and collectables along and there will be a team of independent valuers offering free advice on all items.

Admission on the day is free and people do not need to book a place or get a ticket.

Anyone who wants to contact the Dickinson’s Real Deal team with specific questions can do so by ringing the hotline on 0117 970 7618 or by emailing dickinsonsrealdeal@rdftelevision.com.

Hundreds of people turned up when the Real Deal team previously visited Hartlepool in October 2016.

They took along a huge range of items including film posters, jewellery, cutlery and artworks of all kinds. There was even an ostrich egg, Andy Capp talcum powder dispenser and antique cheeseboard.

David said it had been a very good day from start to finish and there was a huge queue of people waiting patiently all day. He said everyone was very friendly and happy.