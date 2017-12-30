Two A19 crashes 'within 10 feet of each other' stop traffic

Two crashes within 10 feet of each other have brought traffic to a standstill on the A19

The smashes happened around 10am on the southbound carriageway just after the junction with the A182 Dalton Park.

The scene of the crash: Credit: Durham RPU

Highways England tweeted: "Trraffic stopped: A19 southbound at the A182 DaltonPark junction due to a 4 vehicle collision. @DurhamPolice are on scene, delays building on the approach. Please plan ahead."

A further tweet read: "A19 CLOSED southbound at DaltonPark A182 junction due to a 4 vehicle collision, @DurhamPolice and @CDDFRS are on scene. An 'UP AND OVER' closure is in place with traffic using the exit and entry slip roads to pass, pls approach with care."

A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: “There has been two two-vehicle collisions within 10 feet of each other, just after the junction for Dalton Park.

"It’s still ongoing and we are waiting for the ambulance service to attend.

“Whether there are any injuries is unknown at this time.”

Durham RPU tweeted: "A19 southbound closed at Seaham due to a 4 vehicle collision. Vision effected by a 4 Billion year old bright object in sky #drivetoarrive , use sunglasses or blinds in winter sun #teamc"