Two arrested after four-hour 'stand-off' between police and men on roof

Two men have been arrested following a stand-off with police which lasted for hours.

Durham Police were called to Tenth Street in Blackhall around 4am today, Saturday, February 17, following a 'disturbance' caused by two men who were on the roof of a terraced house.

Following a four hour stand-off with police, who were assisted by firefighters from Peterlee, the two men were arrested at 8am.

They are both in police custody and police are carrying out further inquiries.

A Durham Police spokesman said: "In the early hours, from 4am, officers were called to a disturbance caused by two adult males on the roof of terraced houses in Blackhall Colliery.

"Following a stand-off both were arrested by 8am and are in police custody."