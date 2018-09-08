Two arrests, five tonnes of rubbish collected and warning notices issues in community clean-up

A day of action in Hartlepool has been hailed a success after tergeting offenders and community nuisances.

It aimed to address problems with crime and anti-social behaviour, drug dealing/taking, fly-tipping and rubbish in the area bounded by York Road, Elliott Street, Murray Street and Young Street.

As part of the day of multi-agency action:

• Five tonnes of rubbish was collected and back alleys were cleared of weeds. One Community Protection Notice (CPN) was served regarding fly-tipping and rubbish in the area;

• 138 vehicles were checked, five warning notices and one Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) issued. One untaxed vehicle was removed from Derwent Street;

• 13 home fire safety visits were conducted;

• Two arrests were made on outstanding warrants from the area;

• A number of boarded-up, empty and private properties in the area were checked and secured;

• Two safe and well visits were carried out, in which officers speak with residents about loneliness in the home, alcohol consumption, falls prevention, dementia and general home safety;

• 288 licence holders/managers across the Tenant Referencing scheme were emailed tenant referencing and cannabis farm guidance.

Residents that were not home received leaflets informing them of the Day of Action and further ways to request support or raise concerns with the Community Safety team.

Those living in the area or from further afield also had the opportunity to drop-in and talk to members of the team in confidence at the community safety trailer, which was parked outside Mill House Leisure Centre.

Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership and leader of Hartlepool Borough Council said: “Residents can rest assured that we are listening to their concerns, and continuing to work tirelessly as a partnership to make a real difference to the lives of people across the borough.”

Acting Chief Inspector Darren Bainbridge, from Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said: “Hartlepool Community Safety Team listened to the local community and acted upon the information given. As part of the day of action, police arrested two men who were wanted on warrant and carried out patrols for illegal off-road bikes as part of Operation Endurance. Officers also offered free property marking to residents to help identify their property in the unfortunate event that it is ever stolen.

“The team addressed issues which are affecting our local communities and anyone who has concerns or wants to raise issues that are affecting their neighbourhood can contact Hartlepool Community Safety Team and action will be taken wherever appropriate.”

Steve Johnson, area manager, prevention and protection with Cleveland Fire Brigade, said: “These action days are really beneficial to the community and we look forward to working with our partner agencies on the next one”.

Representatives of a range of agencies also visited homes to find out more about what most concerns residents and to encourage the reporting of issues.

To report incidents or request support, contact the Hartlepool Community Safety Team on 01429 523100, by email community.safety@hartlepool.gov.uk, or by visiting www.hartlepool.gov.uk/saferhartlepool.

Officers also hold weekly drop in sessions in the town’s Community Hubs, offering crime prevention advice and information on services on the following rota: Mondays - Central Hub; Tuesdays - South Hub; Wednesdays - North Hub. Each drop in session runs between 11am and 2pm.