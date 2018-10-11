Two arrests made after man is left with fractured eye socket

Police are appealing for information after a 28-year-old man was assaulted inside a property in Hartlepool.

The incident occurred on Friday, August 31 in the Flint Walk area, during the early hours of the morning.

The victim was treated at the University Hospital of North Tees for a fractured eye socket and injuries to his jaw and teeth.

Two men aged 33 and 19 were arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of assault and have both been released under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the assault is asked to contact DC Becky Alderson on the non-emergency number 101 quoting 160205, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.