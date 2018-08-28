Two-car crash in Hartlepool road

Two people had to be pulled from their cars by fire crews following a crash in Hartlepool today.

It happened when two cars collided in Catcote Road at the junction with Masfield Road just after 12.30pm.

Two appliances from Stranton station and another from Billingham rushed to the scene.

Two people had to be extracated from their vehicles before being treated at the scene.

After helping with casualties fire officers then cleared the road of debris before leaving the scene at about 1.30pm.

There are no details as yet on the injuries of those who were hurt in the smash.