Two casualties treated at scene of two-vehicle collision in Hartlepool's Park Road

The incident, involving a Ford Kuga and a Citroen C4 happened just after 3pm on Monday, April 25, at the junction of Stockton Road and Park Road.

Two fire engines, police and the ambulance service are currently on the scene and a road closure is in place from Burn Valley roundabout.

Cleveland Fire Brigade have advised people to avoid the area.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident in Hartlepool on Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We were called to a 2 vehicle RTC on 25.04.22 at 15.11 at the junction of Stockton Road and Park Road in Hartlepool.

"Two fire engines are in attendance from Hartlepool Station. We advise all to avoid the area if possible. The incident is still ongoing.”

Cleveland Police said: “There is a collision which was reported at 3:10pm on Park Road involving a Ford Kuga and a Citroen C4. Ambulance service colleagues are on scene alongside police. There is a road closure from Burn Valley roundabout. Emergency services remain on scene.”

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) has said two people were treated on the scene.

A NEAS spokesperson said: "We got a call at 3.09pm to a road traffic collision between two cars. We dispatched one paramedic crew who treated two patients before discharging them on scene.”