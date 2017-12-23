Two Cleveland police officers injured when their car was 'rammed' during chase

Two Cleveland Police officers were injured when their car was hit during a pursuit.

Officers on the A19 flyover southbound were attempting to stop a vehicle whose occupants were suspected of being responsible for a robbery earlier in the day.

The forces says the suspects purposefully rammed the police vehicle, causing it to lose control and collide with the nearside safety barrier.

Both officers were seriously injured in the collision and required hospital treatment.

The suspects were pursued by other officers and eventually arrested in the Parkend area of Middlesbrough, They remain in custody.

The force has thanked drivers for their patience in relation to the road closure and also those who stopped to assist the injured officers

Assistant Jason Harwin Tweeted: "Once again tonight we see the bravery of our @ClevelandPolice @ClevelandRPU colleagues with 2 officers injured when their vehicle rammed by another vehicle.

"Thankfully they should be ok and 2 suspect offenders arrested #Notacceptable"