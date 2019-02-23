Two Hartlepool homes given closure orders banning anyone from entering

Closure orders have been granted for two homes in Hartlepool following a 'day of action' and a police operation which saw seven arrests made and drugs found.

The Hartlepool Community Safety Team successfully applied to Teesside Magistrates for a Closure Order on two properties in Wynyard Mews.

Closure orders. Picture by Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team

The order follows a day of action conducted in October 2018 and Operation Otley conducted in December 2018 where seven arrests were made and cash, drugs and stolen property were recovered.

Cleveland Police say that with the continued patience and support of residents, the community safety team has now been granted closures on 62 and 64 Wynyard Mews by the court yesterday.

Acting Inspector Adrian Dack said, “We have tried to tackle these issues with a low level approach, however due to the people involved, the continued criminal activity and the level of anti social behaviour we had to take a much more firm stance by executing warrants at a number of addresses.

"They still didn’t listen to what the community had to say, that this wont be tolerated in any form, leaving us with no option but to apply to close these properties for at least the next 3 months.

"If they want to continue their behaviour wherever they move next, rest assured we will come after them again.”

For the next three months anyone entering the two addresses are committing a criminal offence and police say will be dealt with accordingly.

Anyone who witnesses someone breaching the closure orders should report this to Cleveland Police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

To contact Hartlepool Borough Council's anti-social behaviour team call 01429 253100.