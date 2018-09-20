Two men appear in court after early morning house burglaries

Two men have appeared before court to face charges of burglary after break-ins during breakfast time.

Jacob Grant Chambers, 18, of Hardwick Street, Horden was remanded in custody after the hearing at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court, where he faced three allegations if burglary.

Corey Ramplin, 20, of Acre Rigg Road, Peterlee, faced one charge of the same allegation and has been released on conditional bail.

Both will next appear before Durham Crown Court on Wednesday, October 17.

They were charged following an inquiry launched by Durham Constabulary on Tuesday morning.

Officers received a report of an incident in Helford Close in Peterlee at around 7.30am and were involved in a foot chase in the town.

Householders were asked to check their keys after a series of sets were found during the course of the investigation.

Anyone with information which could help police can call Durham Constabulary on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.