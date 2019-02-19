Two men arrested after woman has jewellery stolen in burglary

Two men have been arrested after jewellery was stolen in a burglary at an elderly woman's home.

Police are releasing images of the jewellery to the public.

Jewellery which was stolen in a burglary.

The burglary happened overnight on Wednesday, February 13, into Thursday, February 14, in Blakeston Road, Billingham.

Jewellery including matching sets of rings and bracelets were stolen, a small amount of which has since been recovered from pawn shops in the Billingham area.

Bank cards and cash were also stolen.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have been offered for sale any of the jewellery pictured or any other matching sets of jewellery to contact them on 101.

Two men aged 36 and 31 have been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the incident, alongside a woman aged 36.

All three have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Benjamin Lincoln-Taylor from Stockton Operational Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 25663.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.