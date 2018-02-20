Two men charged after four-hour rooftop disturbance

Two men have appeared in court following a four-hour incident where tiles were thrown from a roof.

Nigel Marsh, 29, of Eighth Street, Blackhall Colliery, has been charged with affray, criminal damage, arson, robbery and attempted robbery.

Jake Langthorne, 28, of Burdon Court, Horden, has been charged with affray and criminal damage.

The men appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court yesterday and have been remanded in custody to appear at Durham Crown Court on Friday, March 23.

This follows an incident whereby police attended Tenth Street in Blackhall Colliery at 4.20am on Saturday morning.

Tiles were thrown from the roof during the incident which lasted several hours.

Officers had been called to the street following a 999 call reporting a disturbance in a house.

The street was cordoned off, with specially trained negotiators called to the scene, as were armed officers, paramedics and firefighters.

The gas supply to the property was also isolated.

The incident was brought to a close by 8.30am.