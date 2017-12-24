Two men charged after police car chase saw officers injured

Two men will appear in court after police officers were injured in a car chase.

The pair have been charged after police pursued a Ford Focus on Friday on the southbound carriageway of the A19 near to the A66 turn off at 7.40pm.

The vehicle had allegedly been involved in a robbery in Berkley Drive, Guisborough.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and deliberately rammed a police car causing it to veer into the safety barriers.

The two officers in the police car were taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough for treatment but have since been released.

The 27-year-old driver of the Focus from Middlesbrough has been charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without a licence and robbery.

The 25-year-old passenger, also from Middlesbrough, has been charged with robbery.

Both will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Boxing Day.