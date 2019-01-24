Two men handed police warnings after harassing Hartlepool business owners and customers

Two men have been handed police warnings for continuing to be abusive and aggressive towards Hartlepool business owners and their customers.

On Wednesday, January 23, two men from the town were issued with Community Protection Warnings following from police in Hartlepool.

The warnings followed complaints from members of the public and business owners of their continued abusive, aggressive and threatening behaviour, which business owners said was having a negative financial impact on their businesses.

The warnings prevent the two men from acting in an anti-social manner which is likely to cause harassment alarm or distress to anyone in Hartlepool.

The men cannot encourage others to pursue this course of conduct and they must not loiter in any location in the town.

A breach of this notice will lead to fines and potential appearances at court where the local authority and the police will pursue Criminal Behaviour Orders.

Sergeant Adrian Dack from Hartlepool Community Safety, said: “Incidents of this nature will not be tolerated where there is a detrimental impact on the lives of the residents of the town and the businesses that provide us all a service.

"We have issued other notices over the past few months with the support of the local authority which have had the desired effect in the majority of cases and if we feel there is a need to issue more then we will do so."