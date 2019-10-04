Two people in dinghy rescued by Hartlepool RNLI after mechanical failure
Two people were rescued after their dinghy suffered a mechanical failure.
Friday, 4th October 2019, 21:20 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th October 2019, 21:25 pm
RNLI volunteers were paged by Humber Coastguard at 4.18pm on Friday, October 4 to help two people in a 10ft dinghy that had suffered mechanical failure near the Fish Sands, Hartlepool.
The inshore lifeboat ‘Solihull’ and volunteers launched at 4.28pm and brought the boat onto the Fish Sands and loaded it onto a trailer, then the owners towed it away.
The lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road Lifeboat Station at 4.55pm.