Two people injured following explosion at former steelworks
Two people have been injured at the former SSI steelworks site in Middlesbrough.
Witnesses have reported hearing an explosion and and smoke plumes can be seen coming from one of the towers at SSI/British Steel, at South Bank.
Two people have been injured in the incident but the severity of their injuries is yet to be confirmed.
A Cleveland Police spokesman added: “Officers were called to a report of a fire on site at the former SSI site in South Bank. The site has been evacuated whilst emergency services deal with the incident and a cordon has been put in place up to 150 metres from the site. There are no residential addresses in the cordoned area.
“There are two casualties, however, we are unable to confirm the specific level of injury at this stage.
“The Health and Safety Executive have been informed of the incident.”
A fire brigade spokesman said: “Cleveland Fire Brigade received a call to an incident at SSI Lackenby, Trunk Road, Grangtown at 2.14pm today.
“We initially sent five fire engines and two remain as the scene as the incident is on-going. There is no danger to the public.”
Pictures circulating online show huge plumes of smoke pouring out of a tower at the site.
A spokesman for North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 2.10pm to reports of an explosion at British Steel Lackenby Works in Middlesbrough. Six resources have been dispatched to the scene including our Hazardous Area Response Teams. The number of casualties are yet to be confirmed. Fire are also in attendance.”