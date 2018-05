Two people have been taken to hospital following a car smash in Hartlepool.

It happened in the Oxford Road area of the town just after midnight.

Two crews from Stranton fire station in the town attended the scene, where two adults were freed from the vehicles.

They were both taken to hospital by ambulance.

There is no update at present on their conditions.

Officers were called out at 12.03am and left the scene at 12.43am.