Two Royal Navy ship visits boost links with Hartlepool

Two Royal Navy training ships docked in Hartlepool durng a visit to boost links with the town’s maritime museum.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool has further strengthened its ties with the Royal Navy after welcoming two naval vessels to the town.

Crews from HMS Example and HMS Explorer visited the museum’s site while docked in Hartlepool, which is home to HMS Trincomalee, Britain’s oldest warship still afloat.

HMS Example forms part of the Northumbrian University Royal Naval Unit (URNU), acting as a training ship for students at Durham, Newcastle, Northumbria, Teesside and Sunderland universities.

HMS Explorer, which operates on the East Coast and is based in Kingston-Upon-Hull, is assigned to the Yorkshire URNU, serving the universities of Hull, Leeds and Sheffield.

The crews of the Archer-class P2000-type patrol and training vessels visited the museum and met with staff, while the students and crew on board HMS Example, including Commanding Officer, Leiutenant Duncan Napier, were given a tour of the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.

This latest visit follows a recent stopover by the crew of HMS Tyne, an offshore patrol vessel that provides fishery protection on the UK’s waters, to the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, in March.

Roslyn Adamson, general manager at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, said: “We were delighted to welcome the crews of HMS Example and HMS Explorer, as we continue to strengthen our relationship with the Royal Navy and its vessels operating across the UK.

“They provide crucial services defending our waters, as well as educating students up and down the country.

“It was another fantastic opportunity to catch up with the crews and discuss the calendar of events and work at our historic museum’s site, while learning more about their duties.

“We look forward to welcoming the staff and students again in the near future.”

The National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool and HMS Trincomalee, which is docked at Jackson Dock, Hartlepool, is one of the North East’s iconic visitor attractions.

The museum is open daily from 10am to 5pm until October. The last admission is one hour before closing.