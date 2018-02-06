Two taken to hospital after car crashes into wall in Hartlepool

Two people were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a wall in Hartlepool last night.

Emergency services were sent to The Green, in Elwick, shortly before 10.30pm.

Among those deployed were the fire brigade.

A spokesman for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "We were called at 10.24pm on February 5 to a report of a road traffic collision located on The Green at Elwick, Hartlepool, near to Home Farm.

"This was a report of one vehicle which had crashed into a wall.

"Upon arrival, it was found that there were two casualties, who were given first aid.

"The fire brigade made the vehicle safe, gave first aid and made the road safe.

"The casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance."