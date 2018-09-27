Ultra-fit Hartlepool performing arts founder who has even been hailed by the Queen marks 80 years in dance

Ultra-fit Edith Harrison is into her 80th year of dance in Hartlepool - and she’s not about to stop any time soon.

The founder of Edith Harrison Performing Arts, who won the Lifetime Achievement category of the Best of Hartlepool Awards last year, has just completed eight decades in the business.

Dancer and performing arts teacher Edith Harrison in 2015 when she was invited to the Queen's Garden Party for her services to dancing.

She admitted: “I suppose I will have to stop some day but I can still do tap and ballet.”

She started dancing when she was three and celebrated her 83rd birthday in August. Edith still runs the performing arts academy she first formed to bring dance to children whose parents can not afford dance classes.

She qualified as a dance teacher when she was 16.

Edith joined the Hartlepool School of Dance and Drama when Winnie Warnes was principal and the line-up of teachers included Freda Compton and Lillian Pinkney.

She has been a school principal, a dance school owner, and much more besides.

In 2015, she was invited by Her Majesty the Queen to Buckingham Palace. In typical Edith style, she was busy with putting on a new show almost as soon as she returned.

Edith was the winner of the Lifetime Achievement category and reflected on the awards night. “I was surprised but it was a good surprise.

“Everyone was very friendly and the atmosphere was really good. The meal was good and the presentation was excellent and I thought some very good people won awards. They deserved it.”

She urged the people of Hartlepool and East Durham to nominate their community favourites for this year’s competition and added: “It is up to the public to do that.”

