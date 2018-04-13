Unique views of Hartlepool in new exhibition

A unique exhibition giving a bird’s eye view of Hartlepool is on display.

A series of aerial photographs of the town are the focus of the display which is on now at Community Hub Central.

Hartlepool From the Air exhibition at Community Hub Central

They depict Hartlepool as it looked from above during the 1990s.

Exhibition organisers are encouraging people not to miss the unique insight into the town.

Library officer Sandra McKay said: “It’s a view that people don’t get to see which we thought people would be interested in to see where they live.

“They were taken in the 1990s and we have had them in our collection.

“I took them out recently and thought they would make a good exhibition.

“They cover the best part of Hartlepool including Greatham and Hart villages.

“We have tried to be as inclusive as possible.”

The photographs are displayed on information boards for different areas of the town.

Several pictures show how the town centre and Christ Church area has altered in the last 20 years or so.

It is clear just how much the town has changed in a relatively short space of time.

They show the old bus station, original College of Further Education buildings and Middleton Grange shopping centre’s distinctive spiral ramp.

Industrial buildings can be seen on the site now occupied by the Vue cinema and The Lanyard leisure park.

Sandra added: “You can see the development within the town.

“Jackson’s Landing wasn’t there and nor was Asda. Also the greyhound track which is now Morrisons supermarket is still there in the photographs.

“The shapes of the streets and buildings is also interesting, for example the pattern of the roads in West View.

“I think it is all these little sorts of things that will come as a surprise to people.

“We want people to come, look and interact with the exhibition.”

Other photos show the Central estate, Cameron hospital, Wooler Road, marina and Lancaster Road areas.

The Headland and town docks also feature on information boards.

Hartlepool From the Air is on at the community hub in York Road from now until the end of the month.

It is free to see.