UNISON raise concerns over high rental costs in North East

High rental costs mean some public service employees in the North East are spending a third of their wages on rent, according to research published today by UNISON.

The union says hospital porters are struggling the most, with rents swallowing up over a third of their take home pay in seven out of 12 local authorities in the North East.

The findings are based on the average private rent for a one bedroom property in each local authority area across England, compared with the pay for some public sector jobs.

Newcastle is the most expensive area in the North East, where 48% of an NHS porter’s salary would go on rent, 40% of a teaching assistant’s, 38% of a refuse driver’s, 36% of a nurse’s and 34% of a police community support officer’s.

UNISON Northern regional secretary, Clare Williams said: “Sky high rents mean public sector staff have less money to spend on food, clothes and getting to work.

“The housing crisis is affecting people up and down the country.

"Employees are being forced to work further away from where they do their jobs, and young people cannot afford to move out of the family home.

“There needs to be less talk and more action by the government on housing.”